Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump, Says Her Kids Are 'So Excited' After Pregnancy Reveal

Hilaria Baldwin is giving her social media followers a first glimpse at her baby bump after announcing she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old shared a few selfies on her Instagram Story showing a few of her children cradling her baby bump, writing, "They're so excited."

Earlier in the day, she also revealed how the pregnancy has been treating her so far.

"Thank you for all your kind words and sweet wishes," Hilaria wrote in another Instagram Story. "So many of you are asking how I feel. The answer is: nauseous, tired, and happy 😂 Love you all. Thank you for celebrating with us."

PEOPLE confirmed the news of Hilaria's pregnancy on Tuesday, with the couple saying in an exclusive statement, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

Hilaria's pregnancy announcement comes a few weeks after she told her Instagram followers she was taking a social media break.

"Hey friends! I'm gonna take a social break. I promise I'll be back," she wrote. "I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok."

She added, "Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon. hb." Hilaria added in the caption, "Be good to yourselves. I cherish our community … I'll come right back."