Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump While Wearing a Lace Bra and Underwear

Hilaria Baldwin is bumping along — and celebrating each milestone as she goes!

On Thursday, the mom-to-be, who is expecting her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin, showed off another photo of her growing baby bump in a mirror selfie.

Baring nearly everything, Hilaria, 35, wore a black lace bra and a pair of blue underwear as she cradled her belly in the side-profile shot.

“Because this baby deserves belly pics too!” she captioned the Instagram photo, before excitedly adding, “GUYS!!!! I made it th[r]ough my first trimester!!!! 🥳”

Hilaria also showed off her growing baby bump while she was clothed on her Instagram Stories.

The mother of four looked fashionable in all-black, wearing an off-the-shoulder sweater, leggings, and stiletto knee-high boots. She accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses and a yellow tote over her shoulder.

“And the bump in clothes😂” she captioned the second mirror selfie.

The newest photos come a little over a month after Hilaria last showed off her bump and joked that she was only “6 minutes pregnant” but was “looking like 6 months pregnant.”

Hilaria and Alec, 61, first revealed that they were expecting another child last month in an Instagram video of the baby’s heartbeat, posted not long after the actor teased that they were planning another pregnancy.

A few weeks later, the pair confirmed that their fifth child would be a girl.

The couple is already parents to sons Romeo Alejandro David, 16 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 23.

The couple’s joyful news came after the Mom Brain podcast co-host revealed in the spring that she had suffered a miscarriage and undergone a subsequent dilation & curettage surgery.

After sharing the news of her pregnancy on Instagram (which Hilaria said she was announcing “very early”), one user commented that they “can’t understand that. If she wants to remain peacefully why does she expose her pregnancy at early stage and take the risks instead of listening [to] the doctor’s order. Celebrities are really strange lol.”

Hilaria was quick to defend her decision and explain her reasoning behind the choice by responding in part, “Me coming out and saying what is going on gets the news out there … then they move on to the next story. It’s been something I’ve learned over the past decade … this is one of the reasons I’m so active on social media. The news can take images for free from my page rather than paying a paparazzi to come follow me.”

Weeks later, she opened up to PEOPLE further about why she felt compelled to talk about her pregnancy early on.

“The one thing that’s been liberating is I told people my first trimester,” she said of her current pregnancy. “It was so stressful for me to have to keep it a secret on top of everything when you don’t feel well, and it’s like everyone is telling you to not say anything.”

“Then I realized that after having many children and having a miscarriage in the spring, this is my sixth pregnancy. Through having that, for me, there’s no reason to be quiet — absolutely no reason,” she continued. “If I lose the baby, then I don’t have to be ashamed of it. I can be open about it.”

“I announced my miscarriage as I was miscarrying, not after,” Hilaria recalled. “So I had already had that one as a preparation of doing something that is not typically done so publicly. This time, it was an opportunity of, ‘Hey, I can announce something as it’s happening, but it’s good news.’ “

“Obviously there’s no guarantee — you don’t know,” she added. “I’m not even out of my first trimester yet, but everything is looking really well and I’m just going to be positive about it. I’m not superstitious, I’m just going to be positive. Everybody was very positive about it. I think people love babies.”