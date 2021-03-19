Hilaria Baldwin Shares Video of Son Edu, 6 Months, and Newborn Daughter Lucía 'Hand Holding' and 'Bonding'

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin welcomed their son Edu in September 2020 and announced the birth of their daughter Lucía – born via surrogate – earlier this month

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin's latest additions to their family of eight already have a close bond.

Hilaria, 37, shared a video on Thursday of her youngest children – son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 6 months, and newborn María Lucía Victoria – lying side by side trying to connect with each other and holding each other's hands.

"3 weeks of this bonding. I feel so grateful ✨✨," the mom-of-six wrote. "...the waving, the little hand holding at the end and the baby sneeze 😭😭Edu+Marilu."

Hilaria gave birth to Edu in September 2020 and earlier this month, she shocked fans by revealing that she welcomed Lucía via surrogate.

Of Hilaria's choice to have a baby via surrogate, a source recently told PEOPLE, "It's no one's business about a woman's right to choose how and when she expands her family."

After Hilaria announced the arrival of Lucía, she touched on why it was so special for her family.

The lifestyle guru posted a photo of the newborn alongside Edu and wrote, "Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister."

She continued, "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

"Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," the mom of six wrote.