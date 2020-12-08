Hilaria Baldwin Shares Video of Son Edu, 3 Months: 'Everything We Could Have Possibly Dreamed of'
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, on Sept. 8
Hilaria Baldwin's newest addition fits right in!
On Tuesday, the Mom Brain podcast co-host, 36, marked son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas turning 3 months old by sharing a super sweet video of the baby boy on Instagram. In the clip, the infant laughs and smiles for the camera as some of his older siblings show him affection with a kiss on the forehead.
"Happy 3 months Eduardo Pau Lucas. You are everything we could have possible[sic] dreamed of," she captioned the post. "Your siblings mush you tons, but you are rolling with their love and fit right in. We are all exactly where we belong... together 🤍"
In addition to baby Edu, Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin are parents to sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, as well as daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7. Alec, 62, is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Says 'It Very Much Feels Like We're Done' Expanding Family After Welcoming Fifth Child
Earlier this month, Hilaria shared a selfie showing Edu asleep while cradled in a baby carrier on her chest. "I'm tired, he fell asleep and I plopped down...can this be considered a productive activity? Or do I need to get up?" she captioned the candid photo.
Hilaria told PEOPLE last month that Edu "smiles a lot and he's just right on what he should be doing at seven weeks," adding that his siblings have "been really great" with the baby.
"They love [Edu]. They love babies," Hilaria said at the time. "It's actually really amazing to watch them because I know that they're going to be the kind of adults who are really good with kids because they just know so much."