Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, on Sept. 8

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Video of Son Edu, 3 Months: 'Everything We Could Have Possibly Dreamed of'

Hilaria Baldwin's newest addition fits right in!

On Tuesday, the Mom Brain podcast co-host, 36, marked son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas turning 3 months old by sharing a super sweet video of the baby boy on Instagram. In the clip, the infant laughs and smiles for the camera as some of his older siblings show him affection with a kiss on the forehead.

"Happy 3 months Eduardo Pau Lucas. You are everything we could have possible[sic] dreamed of," she captioned the post. "Your siblings mush you tons, but you are rolling with their love and fit right in. We are all exactly where we belong... together 🤍"

Earlier this month, Hilaria shared a selfie showing Edu asleep while cradled in a baby carrier on her chest. "I'm tired, he fell asleep and I plopped down...can this be considered a productive activity? Or do I need to get up?" she captioned the candid photo.

Hilaria told PEOPLE last month that Edu "smiles a lot and he's just right on what he should be doing at seven weeks," adding that his siblings have "been really great" with the baby.