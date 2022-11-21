Celebrity Parents Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Daughter With Black Eye: 'You'll See This Shiner for a While' "I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink," Hilaria Baldwin posted about daughter Marilú's incident with a metal table leg By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 21, 2022 11:22 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter Marilú is one active toddler! On Sunday, Hilaria shared an image of the 20-month-old — whose real name is Maria Lucia Victoria — sporting a black eye after she collided with a table. "You'll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose…ugh this time of year)," the mother of seven wrote on Instagram. "I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink, telling me Marilú had fallen and hit her face on a metal table leg. She's ok, thank goodness…it was just scary and will be bruised for a while😭." It's been an exciting couple of months for Marilú, who welcomed her little sister Ilaria Catalina Irena into the family on Sept. 22. Hilaria, 38, has proudly chronicled the growing bond between the sisters and their eldest daughter Carmen on social media. Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of 'Big Sis' Carmen Giving Baby Ilaria a Foot Massage During Bath Time Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo Pumping Breast Milk, Teases She 'Used to Take Cute Bathroom Selfies' Earlier this month, the yoga pro captured the three girls sweetly planting kisses on one another, while in October, she shared an adorable photo of Carmen, 9, taking part in bath time with little Ilaria, writing on her Instagram Story, "Baby Ila loves baths." At the bottom of the picture, she added, "And big sis gives good spa foot massages." On Oct. 31, Marilú also joined her siblings and parents for a special Halloween outing. The New York-based couple shared photos of their seven "Baldwinitos" all wearing different costumes for the spooky holiday. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. While Ilaria was simply dressed in a fur-trimmed, hooded pink onesie, Marilú and big brother Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, took on the role of becoming "baby spider people" in adorable Spider-Man-themed red suits. Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, meanwhile dressed as "some kind of creature," Hilaria, 38, wrote in her Instagram Story, while Rafael Thomas, 7, dressed as "some sort of scary demon." Hilaria Baldwin Says That Before Meeting Alec, She Would 'Judge' Couples with Big Age Differences Marilú and Edu Baldwin go trick-or-treating. Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram Romeo Alejandro David, 4, was Pikachu, a Pokémon character. The pair's oldest daughter together, Carmen Gabriela, 9, stole the show, however, by wearing an all-brown ensemble of poop emoji hat and slippers. Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo with All Seven of Her Children: 'Dream Team' Hilaria recently joked about the size of her family with an image on her Instagram Story. "Yo nursing for the millionth time," she wrote next to the photo, in which she can be seen breastfeeding.