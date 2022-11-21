Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Daughter With Black Eye: 'You'll See This Shiner for a While'

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter Marilú is one active toddler!

On Sunday, Hilaria shared an image of the 20-month-old — whose real name is Maria Lucia Victoria — sporting a black eye after she collided with a table.

"You'll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose…ugh this time of year)," the mother of seven wrote on Instagram. "I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink, telling me Marilú had fallen and hit her face on a metal table leg. She's ok, thank goodness…it was just scary and will be bruised for a while😭."

It's been an exciting couple of months for Marilú, who welcomed her little sister Ilaria Catalina Irena into the family on Sept. 22.

Hilaria, 38, has proudly chronicled the growing bond between the sisters and their eldest daughter Carmen on social media.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Earlier this month, the yoga pro captured the three girls sweetly planting kisses on one another, while in October, she shared an adorable photo of Carmen, 9, taking part in bath time with little Ilaria, writing on her Instagram Story, "Baby Ila loves baths."

At the bottom of the picture, she added, "And big sis gives good spa foot massages."

On Oct. 31, Marilú also joined her siblings and parents for a special Halloween outing. The New York-based couple shared photos of their seven "Baldwinitos" all wearing different costumes for the spooky holiday.

While Ilaria was simply dressed in a fur-trimmed, hooded pink onesie, Marilú and big brother Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, took on the role of becoming "baby spider people" in adorable Spider-Man-themed red suits.

Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, meanwhile dressed as "some kind of creature," Hilaria, 38, wrote in her Instagram Story, while Rafael Thomas, 7, dressed as "some sort of scary demon."

Marilú and Edu Baldwin go trick-or-treating. Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Romeo Alejandro David, 4, was Pikachu, a Pokémon character.

The pair's oldest daughter together, Carmen Gabriela, 9, stole the show, however, by wearing an all-brown ensemble of poop emoji hat and slippers.

Hilaria recently joked about the size of her family with an image on her Instagram Story.

"Yo nursing for the millionth time," she wrote next to the photo, in which she can be seen breastfeeding.