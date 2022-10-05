Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of 'Big Sis' Carmen Giving Baby Ilaria a Foot Massage During Bath Time

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 9-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela is Mommy's little helper!

After welcoming the newest addition to the Baldwin family on Sept. 22, the mom of seven is sharing how things are going at home with newborn baby Ilaria Catalina Irena.

On Wednesday, Hilaria shared a sweet photo of Carmen taking part in bath time with little Ilaria, writing on her Instagram Story, "Baby Ila loves baths." At the bottom of the picture, she added, "And big sis gives good spa foot massages."

Carmen celebrated her 9th birthday on Aug. 23, shortly before the arrival of her newest sibling. Her mom previously shared images of her birthday dinner that show Carmen wearing makeup, press-on nails, and black closed-toe booties.

With the latest addition to the bunch, Alec and Hilaria now share seven children together: sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Ilaria, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months, and Carmen.

Baldwin joked about the size of her family with an additional image shared Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

"Yo nursing for the millionth time," she wrote next to the photo, in which she can be seen breastfeeding.

Last week, Hilaria candidly opened up about being "exhausted" while "trying to juggle" her growing family in an open letter to her newborn daughter.

Alongside an Instagram video of Ilaria, the author noted that she and Alec are "trying to be as good parents as possible to your siblings, trying to be as present and active as possible."

While admitting to the "hard balance" of doing it all while "trying to having compassion for my body that I just had a baby," Hilaria worried the balance is "one that I don't think I do very well."

"It pulls at my heart in such a painful way when I feel I'm not giving enough to all my children," she wrote in part.

"Every mother knows how wonderful and hard it is to have a baby, and that we often feel that we're never enough. And unfortunately, every mother knows we just have to suck it up and continue on. I want to do my very best to change it for all women, including you and your sisters."