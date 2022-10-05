Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of 'Big Sis' Carmen Giving Baby Ilaria a Foot Massage During Bath Time

"Baby Ila loves baths," Hilaria Baldwin wrote over a photo of baby Ilaria Catalina Irena and daughter Carmen Gabriela, adding: "And big sis gives good spa foot massages"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of the The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 11:47 PM
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and daughter Carmen Gabriela Baldwin attend DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 9-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela is Mommy's little helper!

After welcoming the newest addition to the Baldwin family on Sept. 22, the mom of seven is sharing how things are going at home with newborn baby Ilaria Catalina Irena.

On Wednesday, Hilaria shared a sweet photo of Carmen taking part in bath time with little Ilaria, writing on her Instagram Story, "Baby Ila loves baths." At the bottom of the picture, she added, "And big sis gives good spa foot massages."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/hilariabaldwin/2942251920090931180/ - the second image, video (4th) and last image with daughter Carmen (6th)
Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Carmen celebrated her 9th birthday on Aug. 23, shortly before the arrival of her newest sibling. Her mom previously shared images of her birthday dinner that show Carmen wearing makeup, press-on nails, and black closed-toe booties.

With the latest addition to the bunch, Alec and Hilaria now share seven children together: sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Ilaria, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months, and Carmen.

Baldwin joked about the size of her family with an additional image shared Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

"Yo nursing for the millionth time," she wrote next to the photo, in which she can be seen breastfeeding.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/hilariabaldwin/2942251920090931180/ - the second image, video (4th) and last image with daughter Carmen (6th)
Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Hilaria candidly opened up about being "exhausted" while "trying to juggle" her growing family in an open letter to her newborn daughter.

Alongside an Instagram video of Ilaria, the author noted that she and Alec are "trying to be as good parents as possible to your siblings, trying to be as present and active as possible."

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

While admitting to the "hard balance" of doing it all while "trying to having compassion for my body that I just had a baby," Hilaria worried the balance is "one that I don't think I do very well."

"It pulls at my heart in such a painful way when I feel I'm not giving enough to all my children," she wrote in part.

"Every mother knows how wonderful and hard it is to have a baby, and that we often feel that we're never enough. And unfortunately, every mother knows we just have to suck it up and continue on. I want to do my very best to change it for all women, including you and your sisters."

Related Articles
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas attend the "Blind" premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on June 26, 2017 in New York City
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo with All Seven of Her Children: 'Dream Team'
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Hilaria Baldwin attends the 2019 ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern on the Green on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About 'Mama Guilt' After Welcoming Seventh Baby: 'This Is a Process'
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals That She and Alec Baldwin Have Welcomed Their Seventh Baby: 'We Are Overjoyed'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci51suhDuSS/.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Welcome Seventh Baby Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Pens Letter to Baby Ilaria Detailing 'Hard Balance' Adjusting as a Family of 10
Alec Baldwin children
Alec Baldwin Says 'My Family Has Kept Me Alive' After Welcoming Seventh Baby with Wife Hilaria
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Sign
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Signs for First Day Photos
alec-baldwin and son-edu
Alec Baldwin Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Edu on His Second Birthday: 'You Are My Life'
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and Carmen Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" World Premiere
Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Wears Makeup and Heels for Her 9th Birthday Dinner: Photos
Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Pregnancy Nearly Decade After Her First: 'Doing This One More Time'
Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Pregnancy Nearly a Decade After Her First: 'Doing This One More Time'
hilaria baldwin
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Compares Baby Bumps in Same Dress, Seven Years Apart — See the Photos!
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shares How Pregnancy Has Changed as She's Gotten Older: 'I Feel My Body Slowing Down'
Hilaria Baldwin Instagram
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Anniversary with Alec: '10 Years Packed Full of So Many Babies'
EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin and his pregnant wife Hilaria are spotted together in the Hamptons
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Summer Hamptons Stroll with Husband Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off 'Bengal Vibes' With Her Bump In New Photo
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump in Animal Print: 'Bengal Vibes'
Baldwin Family
Everything to Know About Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Family
Hilaria Baldwin Instagram
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin and Husband Alec Baldwin Reveal Sex of Baby No. 7