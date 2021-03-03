Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Son Edu, 5½ Months, and Newborn Daughter Lucia: 'My Babies'

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed daughter Lucia via surrogate after the birth of Edu in September

Hilaria Baldwin is enjoying double-baby cuteness.

The fitness instructor, 37, surprised her Instagram followers on Monday by posting a group photo of her kids, including daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, writing simply "7" and a red heart emoji, revealing a new addition to the family after giving birth to son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas in September.

On Tuesday, Hilaria announced the name of the baby girl, Lucia, writing on Instagram: "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

Hilaria — who also shares Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½, with husband Alec Baldwin — shared a new photo of her youngest two on her Instagram Story Wednesday, writing "My babies" over a photo of the siblings sleeping.

A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed daughter Lucia via surrogate. Baldwin, 62, is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland, whose mother is actress Kim Basinger. He wed Hilaria in 2012.

Speaking with PEOPLE in November, the fitness instructor said "during times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done" expanding their family.

"Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired," she explained at the time. "And I feel, just with COVID — it's just insanity."

News of her sixth child's arrival also comes a month after the Mom Brain podcast co-host apologized in February for not being "more clear" about her cultural background when she was accused of misrepresenting her heritage in late December. Social media users alleged she had falsely claimed to have Spanish roots and took on a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States.

"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," said Hilaria, who previously confirmed that she was born in Boston and her birth name is Hillary. "The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."