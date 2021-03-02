Hilaria Baldwin Shares Name of Her Baby Girl After Announcing Arrival of Sixth Child

Meet baby Lucia!

On Tuesday, Hilaria Baldwin shared the name of her newborn daughter alongside an adorable snapshot of the baby girl fast asleep.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," she captioned the post. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

The announcement of the latest Baldwin child's name comes one day after the mother of six surprised her Instagram followers with a group photo of her kids, including daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½.

Hilaria, 37, and her husband Alec Baldwin, whom she wed in 2012, also share sons Edu, who was born in December 2020, Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½, as well as daughter Carmen.

The actor, 62, is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland, whose mother is actress Kim Basinger.

Speaking with PEOPLE last November, the fitness instructor said that "during times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done" expanding their family.

"Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired," she explained at the time. "And I feel, just with COVID — it's just insanity," she said at the time.

News of her sixth child's arrival also comes a month after the Mom Brain podcast co-host apologized in February for not being "more clear" about her cultural background when she was accused of misrepresenting her heritage in late December. Social media users alleged she had falsely claimed to have Spanish roots and took on a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States.

"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," said Hilaria, who previously confirmed that she was born in Boston and her birth name is Hillary. "The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."