"Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def feel," Hilaria Baldwin wrote Thursday on Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin Shares How Pregnancy Has Changed as She's Gotten Older: 'I Feel My Body Slowing Down'

Hilaria Baldwin is opening about about being pregnant again at age 38.

The yoga instructor — who is expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin — posted a throwback video to Instagram on Thursday, in which she can be seen doing some squats, and looked back with nostalgia.

"As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she wrote in the caption. "I love exercising while pregnant and feel grateful that my pregnancies have allowed for me to be active."

"We all know that every pregnancy is different and much control we have to let go to nature and listen to what our reality is," she added, reflecting on her decade of pregnancies starting with daughter Carmen Gabriela, 8½, when Hilaria was 28.

"Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def feel 🥴," she wrote.

Nonetheless, Hilaria said she appreciates the phases of her childbearing years.

"Respecting the slowing down process and then the slow rev up again after baby. The expansion and contraction of the body. How grateful I am to have these experiences in my life's story," she said.

She also poked fun at her past self in the video for exercising in sky-high heels, saying, "You guys know me: always moving around with whatever I am wearing 😂."

Hilaria and her husband Alec celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary this year.

At the time of their pregnancy announcement in March, the Baldwins told PEOPLE, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."