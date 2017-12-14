Hilaria Baldwin shared a funny photo of her family Christmas portrait — with a few extra details

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Hilarious Snap After Family Photo with Santa Didn't Turn Out as Planned

Getting the perfect Santa photo is often a Christmas miracle and something parents everywhere struggle to achieve — Hilaria Baldwin included.

The fitness guru, 33, shared a photo of her family’s holiday photo shoot with Santa Claus on Instagram Wednesday, but it was far from the smiling portrait she had hoped for.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mother of three (soon to be four!) did not get her Christmas photo, but she couldn’t help but poke fun at the photo by giving insight into what her family members were doing in the moment — including her husband, Alec Baldwin, 59.

“This is us… 💯 🤦🏻‍♀️ Rafa: hates Santa,” Hilaria wrote in the caption. “Carmen: asked for a magic carpet. Leo is like: whatever…as long as food is involved in this experience. Alec: the forever photogenic celebrity 🤩 And me: 🤔…. 🤗 trying to avoid traumatizing my 2 year old and GETTING MY OBLIGATORY SANTA PHOTO…while sacrificing any attempt at a decent pose 😂. Thank you East Hampton Fire Department 💛 📸 @jessicamambrose.”

Image zoom Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Says Fourth Baby Was the First ‘Planned’ Pregnancy – And Why She’s Already Thinking About No. 5

Hilaria and Alec announced they were expecting their fourth child — a boy — together in early November.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️,” Hilaria captioned a family photo of herself, Alec, the family pup and the couple’s children Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 13 months, Rafael Thomas, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 4.

Alec is also dad to 22-year-old daughter Ireland.

Hilaria told PEOPLE in early November that her fourth pregnancy was planned.

“I never knew how many kids I wanted to have,” Hilaria, 33, said. “I didn’t know how much I’d like it. And I really, really like it.”