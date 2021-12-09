Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo Since Husband Alec's Sit-Down Interview on Rust Shooting

The Baldwins are preparing for the holiday season.

"We got a nyc Christmas tree 🎄. Possible holiday card photo??? We aren't all looking, but gang's all here, candy canes and all🍭" she captioned the photo.

The mom of six also documented the trip on her Instagram Story, sharing photos of her kids as they spent the day meeting their "tree friends."

One snap showed Alec posing with the tree as he carried it over his shoulder. "Alec felt manly," Hilaria wrote. "Swear this tree is 25 feet long and weighs 5 thousand pounds."

They later decorated their tree at home, topping it with a gold star and elf.

The family outing comes days after Hilaria opened up about the tough discussions she's had with her kids following Alec's tragic Rust shooting that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Just one day before husband Alec's sit-down interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos aired — Hilaria opened up on her Instagram Story about how "heart wrenching" the talks with their children have been since the fatal shooting took place in October.

"I've had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently," Hilaria began. "You can imagine how heart wrenching it has been. I'm grateful to The Child Mind Institute, for guiding me. I'm grateful to my friend, Anne, for encouraging me to reach out to them."

"Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I'm the adult, who must guide my family, but so lost as what the right direction is," she continued. "There is no manual we are provided. Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I'm in the adult position and I'm like: shouldn't I know what to do??"

The yoga instructor went on to talk about how "grateful" she is for a book that helped her discuss "adult emotions" with her kids, sharing that It's Okay To Not Be Okay: Adults Get Big Feelings Too by Danielle Sherman-Lazar helped her to "explain the tremendous sadness and heartbreak" to her children.

"You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love, and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you," she concluded.

The Rust shooting occurred Oct. 21 on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, set. During a rehearsal, assistant director David Halls unknowingly handed Alec a gun that had been loaded with at least one live round. Thinking it was only loaded with blanks, Halls shouted "cold gun" to indicate it was safe to use, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office search warrant affidavit.

The Colt .45 revolver fired as Alec rehearsed the scene, and Hutchins was fatally wounded. Neither Halls nor Alec knew that the gun had live ammunition in it, according to the affidavit.

As local authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the tragic accident — with production on the film halted — a source told PEOPLE that Alec is leaning on his wife and kids, including 26-year-old daughter Ireland with ex Kim Basinger, to get through.