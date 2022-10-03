Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo with All Seven of Her Children: 'Dream Team'

Hilaria Baldwin also shouted out husband Alec Baldwin's oldest daughter Ireland — whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Bassinger — in the family photo

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 08:02 PM
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas attend the "Blind" premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on June 26, 2017 in New York City
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Hilaria Baldwin is settling into life as a mom of seven.

On Monday, the author shared the first family photo since she and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena on Sept. 22.

"Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team," she wrote, mentioning Alec's oldest daughter, on Instagram. "Ireland, you are missed and loved ✨."

The couple is parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Ilaria, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months and Carmen Gabriela, 9 .

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Wednesday, in an open letter to her newborn daughter on Instagram alongside a video of the little girl, Hilaria shared that she wants her "to know how happy we are that you came into our lives."

"Our names mean 'happy,' and to share this connection with you feels like an honor to me," the yoga pro continued.

Speaking candidly about being "exhausted" while "trying to juggle this transition," Hilaria noted that she and Alec are "trying to be as good parents as possible to your siblings, trying to be as present and active as possible."

While admitting to the "hard balance" of doing it all while "trying to having compassion for my body that I just had a baby," Hilaria, 38, worried the balance is "one that I don't think I do very well."

Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo Since Becoming a Mom of Seven: 'Baldwinito Dream Team'
hilaria baldwin/instagram

"It pulls at my heart in such a painful way when I feel I'm not giving enough to all my children," she wrote.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, Hilaria shared a photo breastfeeding Ilaria while Alec sat behind her, rubbing her shoulders as they watched TV together.

"I feed her, he massages my back. Feels fair, no?" she captioned the shot.

Related Articles
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Pens Letter to Baby Ilaria Detailing 'Hard Balance' Adjusting as a Family of 10
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Hilaria Baldwin attends the 2019 ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern on the Green on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About 'Mama Guilt' After Welcoming Seventh Baby: 'This Is a Process'
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals That She and Alec Baldwin Have Welcomed Their Seventh Baby: 'We Are Overjoyed'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci51suhDuSS/.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Welcome Seventh Baby Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'
Alec Baldwin children
Alec Baldwin Says 'My Family Has Kept Me Alive' After Welcoming Seventh Baby with Wife Hilaria
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Sign
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Signs for First Day Photos
Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Pregnancy Nearly Decade After Her First: 'Doing This One More Time'
Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Pregnancy Nearly a Decade After Her First: 'Doing This One More Time'
alec-baldwin and son-edu
Alec Baldwin Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Edu on His Second Birthday: 'You Are My Life'
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and Carmen Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" World Premiere
Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Wears Makeup and Heels for Her 9th Birthday Dinner: Photos
hilaria baldwin
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Compares Baby Bumps in Same Dress, Seven Years Apart — See the Photos!
Hilaria Baldwin Instagram
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Anniversary with Alec: '10 Years Packed Full of So Many Babies'
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shares How Pregnancy Has Changed as She's Gotten Older: 'I Feel My Body Slowing Down'
EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin and his pregnant wife Hilaria are spotted together in the Hamptons
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Summer Hamptons Stroll with Husband Alec Baldwin
Baldwin Family
Everything to Know About Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Family
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off 'Bengal Vibes' With Her Bump In New Photo
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump in Animal Print: 'Bengal Vibes'
I love that they hold hands while I nurse them
Hilaria Baldwin Posts Photo Tandem Nursing Her 2 Youngest Kids: 'Love That They Hold Hands'
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says She 'Didn't Get a Family Photo' on Easter, Jokes It's 'Hard with 756 Kids'