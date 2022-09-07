Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Signs for First Day Photos

Hilaria Baldwin's family is in the back-to-school spirit.

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be mom of seven broke her social media hiatus to share her kids' first day photos on Instagram, which were made extra special with homemade signs designed by her oldest, daughter Carmen Gabriela, 9.

"Back briefly to share our back to school!" she captioned the images of her four school-aged children — Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5½, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and Carmen.

"So many of you are asking me if I've had the baby…nope! Just transitioning my family into the school year and trying to organize everything…I know many of you know how 😵‍💫 that is," Hilaria continued.

"I'll be back here and there because I miss you and know you are curious as to what wildness we are getting ourselves into 😂🤪."

"Smooth transition today…kids bounced right into school with jitters but mostly excitement❤️. Carmen made the kids signs for their first day!" Hilaria added.

Carmen drew a pair of suns, one with sunglasses on, on her sign indicating she's starting 4th grade. She drew signs on Rafael's paper for his first day of second grade and a whale for Leo's first day of kindergarten. Romeo's sign had a superhero on it for his first day of pre-kindergarten.

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin are preparing to soon have seven kids under 10. PEOPLE confirmed Hilaria's current pregnancy in March, with the mom-to-be revealing that they are expecting another baby girl.

The couple's daughter will join sisters Maria Lucia Victoria, 17 months, and Carmen, as well as brothers Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 21 months, Romeo, Leonardo and Rafael.

Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland.

Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

Last month, the yoga instructor opened up about being pregnant at 38 when she posted a throwback video to Instagram in which she could be seen doing some squats.

"As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she wrote in the caption. "I love exercising while pregnant and feel grateful that my pregnancies have allowed for me to be active."

"We all know that every pregnancy is different and much control we have to let go to nature and listen to what our reality is," she added.

"Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def feel 🥴," she wrote.