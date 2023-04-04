Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Alec Baldwin's 65th Birthday in Cozy Photo with All 7 Kids

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin share seven kids between ages 6 months and 9½

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 4, 2023 02:10 PM
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin with their seven children. Photo: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin and all the Baldwinitos are showing Alec Baldwin some love on his 65th birthday.

The yoga pro mom shared a shot on Instagram of her family of nine sitting on the floor of one of her children's bedrooms. Posing in front of a bunk bed that rests against a wall wallpapered with construction vehicle print, the couple's seven children each do their best at posing for the shot.

"A photo of our wildness, just as we are," Hilaria, 39, captioned the photo, where she holds her youngest two — Ilaria Catalina Irena, 6 months, and Maria Lucía, 2, as son Leonardo "Leo" Ángel, 6, sits in front of her, smiling so widely at the camera that his eyes are scrunched shut.

Oldest Carmen Gabriela, 9½, sits with little brother Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2½, in her lap, with brother Romeo Alejandro David, 4½, sitting beside her holding one of the family's cats. Raphael Thomas, 7½, is behind him, leaning on his actor dad as he puckers his lips at the camera.

"May this year bring you peace, health, and happiness," Hilaria continued in the caption. "We feel lucky to be by your side…through all of it ❤️. Happy birthday, Alec—we love you."

The Framing John DeLorean actor reposted the photo on his own Instagram, writing, "65 isn't so bad…"

In addition to his seven children with his wife, Alec is also dad to 27-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin — who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos) — with ex Kim Basinger.

The mom-to-be revealed in January that she has a name picked out for her little girl, and it is inspired by her own.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she said on the Girlboss Radio podcast, with a chuckle.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," she added. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

