Hilaria Baldwin penned an emotional message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday about having difficult conversations with her children following the Rust shooting

Hilaria Baldwin Says Talking to Her Kids About Recent Events Has Been 'Heart Wrenching'

Hilaria Baldwin says she's having tough discussions with her kids following the tragic Rust shooting that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hilaria, 37, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday — just one day before husband Alec Baldwin's sit-down interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos airs — to talk about how "heart wrenching" the talks with her and Alec's children have been since the fatal shooting took place in October.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently," Hilaria began. "You can imagine how heart wrenching it has been. I'm grateful to The Child Mind Institute, for guiding me. I'm grateful to my friend, Anne, for encouraging me to reach out to them."

hilaria baldwin Credit: hilaria baldwin/instagram

"Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I'm the adult, who must guide my family, but so lost as what the right direction is," she continued. "There is no manual we are provided. Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I'm in the adult position and I'm like: shouldn't I know what to do??"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The yoga instructor went on to talk about how "grateful" she is for a book that helped her discuss "adult emotions" with her kids, writing that It's Okay To Not Be Okay: Adults Get Big Feelings Too by Danielle Sherman-Lazar helped her "explain the tremendous sadness and heartbreak" to her children.

hilaria baldwin Credit: hilaria baldwin/instagram

"You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love, and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you," she concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Seen Distraught After Accidental Shooting on Set of Rust Movie, Killing Cinematographer

In addition to talking with her children, Hilaria has been supporting her husband, 63, on social media ahead of his interview with Stephanopoulos, 60, which airs on Thursday, posting a picture of the couple on Wednesday with the caption, "One foot in front of the other."

On Wednesday, Stephanopoulos previewed a portion of the sit-down during Good Morning America, calling their talk the "most intense" interview he's ever done.

"It is so raw. I mean, as you can imagine he's devastated. But he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well," said Stephanopoulos. "He went through, in detail, what happened on set that day. I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and 20 minutes that we sat down yesterday."

In a video preview of the interview, when Alec was asked if he pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins, he said, "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never."

The preview didn't include Baldwin's explanation as to how the shot was fired from the gun.