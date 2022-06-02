Hilaria Baldwin Says Son Edu's Allergic Reaction Was a 'Scary Experience,' Shares Photo from Hospital

"Never a dull moment for us…Edu had a very bad allergic reaction today and I had to give him an epi pen," Baldwin wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption Wednesday

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Her Son Edu Was in 'Such Distress' and Rushed to Hospital From an Allergic Reaction

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing a frightening experience she and son Eduardo "Edu" Pau Lucas went through on Wednesday.

Baldwin, 38, opened up about her son's health scare in a lengthy post on Instagram, beginning a caption of a photo of herself and Edu, "Never a dull moment for us…"

"Edu had a very bad allergic reaction today and I had to give him an epi pen. I've never had to administer it on my own…it was a scary experience," she recalled.

Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

Noting that her son "is ok now and home," she told her followers she wanted to let them know that an EpiPen "is a lifesaving tool" that can be incredibly useful for sudden allergic reactions.

"He was in such distress and I believe it may have saved him today," she explained. "If your doctor thinks you should keep one at home, make sure you know how to use it in advance, because these reactions can come on so strongly and quickly."

The yoga enthusiast went on to say she didn't want to "bore" followers "with the long story of rushing him out the door" but hopes people can learn from her experience dealing with the situation.

After expressing "deep gratitude to west end pediatrics, the mount sinai ambulance, and Lennox hill emergency," she continued, "Fortunately, when I took this photo, he was back to himself and kicking the phone out of my hand🤣…."

"I, on the other hand, was a spent wreck 🥴," she concluded. "Love you all and be safe."

Last month, Hilaria, who is pregnant with her seventh child, revealed that she and her husband are expecting a daughter, sharing the exciting news on Instagram.

In a video featuring the whole family, Alec, Hilaria, and their six children were each seen throughout the clip giving advice to their baby sister on the way.

"It's always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around," Hilaria explained in the caption. "What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud?"

She continued, "Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self."