Hilaria Baldwin Says She's Feeling 'Nauseous, Tired, and Happy' After Pregnancy Reveal

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" Hilaria and Alec Baldwin told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement on Tuesday

Hilaria Baldwin is giving fans an update about how she's feeling after announcing she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.

"Thank you for all your kind words and sweet wishes," Hilaria, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday. "So many of you are asking how I feel. The answer is: nauseous, tired, and happy 😂 Love you all. Thank you for celebrating with us."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE confirmed the news of Hilaria's pregnancy on Tuesday, with the couple saying in an exclusive statement, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

hilaria baldwin Credit: hilariabaldwin/Instagram

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alec Baldwin (L), wife Hilaria Baldwin (R) and their children Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Hilaria's pregnancy announcement comes a few weeks after she told her Instagram followers she was taking a social media break.

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting Seventh Baby with Husband Alec Baldwin

"Hey friends! I'm gonna take a social break. I promise I'll be back," she wrote. "I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok."

She added, "Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon. hb." Hilaria added in the caption, "Be good to yourselves. I cherish our community … I'll come right back."