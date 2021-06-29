Hilaria Baldwin says she has "more than enough on my plate" with her six children, whom she shares with husband Alec Baldwin

Mom of 6 Hilaria Baldwin Says She Has 'Enough' on Her Plate but Jokes 'What's One More' Baby

Hilaria Baldwin may have her hands full, but she still considers expanding her family again.

Sharing a quiet moment on her Instagram Story this week, in which she nurses one of her babies, Hilaria joked about occasionally thinking about having another child.

"I have more than enough on my plate with 6 kids, but it is moments like this where I'm like: What's one more?" she wrote, including a laughing emoji while adding, "Don't worry: I'm kidding."

Hilaria gave birth to her fifth child, Edu, in September, then welcomed her sixth baby, MariLu, via surrogate three months later. On Mother's Day last month, the mom posted a photo of herself with all six of her little ones sitting next to her babies' cribs.

"I almost gave myself the gift of not trying to get a Mother's Day photo of all 6 of them...because YOU CAN IMAGINE HOW NUTS THAT IS 🤪! But, they were actually great sports and I'm glad we made the effort—it goes so fast after all, right?" she began the caption.

"I love you all, from my babies to my mama to my grandmothers that have passed, my mother in law, my honorary mamas, my aunts and my tias, my cuñada and my sister-in-laws, my nieces, my girlfriend mamas, all of you amazing mothers who have built this community here with me," she continued. "Human mama, fur mama, mama who knows the pain of a child passing, or the longing to be a mama, the mamas who find themselves mommying in ways they never expected....it doesn't matter-being a mama is a title we take in when we love and care for another being."

"You all inspire me daily, giving me strength to constantly strive to be a mother I hope my children will be proud of. I love you all and hope you feel celebrated," added Hilaria. "You deserve that and so much more. I'm grateful for you."

The Baldwins brought along their six kids to the New York City premiere of Alec's new animated sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business. They all wore matching suits and ties for the outing, smiling together on the red carpet last week.