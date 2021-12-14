Hilaria Baldwin said on her Instagram Story on Monday that husband Alec told her to “keep it down” while she was giving birth

Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec 'Shushed' Her During Labor: 'He Realized He Sounded Like an A—'

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing intimate details about her birth experience.

In an Instagram Story on Monday, Hilaria, 37, got candid about the time her husband Alec told her to quiet down while she was in labor with Rafael, one of the six children they share together.

"Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa…He was on the phone 'Shush! Can you keep it down?' " she captioned a repost of an article titled "When My Husband Told Me to Shush During Labour I Knew Our Marriage Was Over."

"The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an a-- and he cowered," she continued, saying she "kept the marriage," then jokingly added that she "went on to have 522 babies after."

"I'll spare you the details of my reaction for now," she concluded her Instagram Story. "But it never happened again."

Following the fatal on-set Rust shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October, Alec, 63, has been leaning on his wife of nearly a decade for support.

Hilaria has been open about the struggles they've faced as a couple since the tragedy occurred – last week she revealed he was suffering from PTSD – and has continuously advocated for Alec on Instagram.

Ahead of Alec's first sit-down interview with George Stephanopoulos, Hilaria posted a picture of herself and her husband posing together – their first since the shooting – with the caption, "One foot in front of the other."

One day after the interview aired on ABC, the yoga enthusiast penned a lengthy and emotional caption alongside a picture of the couple kissing on Instagram, in which she concluded, "My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end."

While the Rust tragedy is still fresh, it seems like Hilaria and Alec are dealing with it as best as they can.