Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Baldwin Is a Pushover for Their Kids at Christmas

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about festive life with husband Alec Baldwin and their seven 'Baldwinitos.'

Alec, 64, is "a little bit" of a pushover when it comes to their kids around Christmas time, Hilaria, 38, shared with PEOPLE at the American Museum of Natural History's Annual Gala in New York City Thursday.

"I feel like I'm both good cop, bad cop," she added jokingly.

Like all busy moms, the yoga pro — who dazzled on the red carpet in a sparkly black gown with dramatic cutout sides and silver heels — is also frantically preparing for the holiday season.

"Well, we have our stockings … and the elves — oh my God, the elves," teased Hilaria, who gave birth to 10-week-old daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena on Sept. 22. "I can't find the elves right now! It's actually a big emergency right now!"

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin at the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala. John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

This is particularly important when it comes to the couple's son Rafael Thomas, 7, who Hilaria said "has always been Mr. Christmas."

"He just loves it, it's just so magical," Hilaria continued about Rafael. "He thinks Santa's a superhero. He used to dress up like Santa. He just really loves Santa!"

Together the couple also share daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 22 months, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria enjoyed a rare night away from their brood at The Museum Gala, where Alec was joined by fellow Saturday Night Live alum Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels and Steve Martin.

The event also included an exclusive live performance from six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlisle.

"I have two babysitters at home!" Hilaria told PEOPLE about the couple's extensive preparations to escape their children for the evening, while adding that they still have lots of festive family events planned in New York City, too.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin with their children. Eroula Dimitriou Photography

"I think we want to go and see the [Rockefeller tree] lights," she said. "It was raining on the day that they lit up the tree — which we love, because Carmen lit up the tree one year when she was little and that was really nice."

As for 2023, Hilaria shared that she has a simple yet effective way to remain positive all year round: never make New Year's resolutions.

"You know what, I make resolutions when they come to me," she told PEOPLE. "Every day. 'You should try better with this, do better with this.' "