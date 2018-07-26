Hilaria Baldwin Poses in the Same Dress During and After Pregnancy: 'Life Is Amazing'

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating the miracle of life.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the new mother of four shared a side-by-side comparison of herself nine months pregnant and then holding son Romeo Alejandro David — wearing the same long-sleeved, sheer lace dress in both images.

The first snapshot shows the then-mom-to-be gazing down as she cradles her baby bump, while her downward gaze in the second is focused on her new baby boy.

“The waiting and the arrival … love that @erouladimitriouphotography captured this … life is amazing ⭐️ (9 months pregnant to Romeo at about 2 weeks),” wrote Hilaria, 34.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Hopes to “Normalize the Postpartum Figure” by Showing Off Body 1 Day After Baby No. 4

The fitness guru has long been open about her discussions regarding body image and related expectations after baby. Last month, she shared an unretouched bikini photo of herself and Romeo along with a message of celebrating all body types and empowering women to embrace their true selves.

“I opened up about growing up with an eating disorder. I turned to yoga, health and wellness to heal my body and my mind,” Hilaria wrote, referencing her 2016 book The Living Clearly Method.

“I think back to my old self and how much I would have struggled with gaining weight during pregnancy and being patient with healthfully losing it. I’m so happy I can be a strong and happy mommy now, completely accepting of my body,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Shares “Light Stretching” Moves for New Moms with a Special Guest – Her Newborn Romeo!

Ahead of Romeo’s May 17 arrival, Hilaria and her three older children with husband Alec Baldwin — sons Leonardo Ángel Charles, 22 months, and Rafael Thomas, 3, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5 next month — posed for a family maternity photo shoot, sharing images from the dreamy session exclusively with PEOPLE.

“It can be difficult in some ways, it can be uncomfortable in some ways, but it’s this magical time, and capturing that each time around has been incredible because it goes so quickly,” she said of her pregnancy at the time.

“The baby comes out and all of a sudden that belly starts to shrink, so it’s been quite special,” Hilaria explained. “Around our house, we’ll frame a few of these photos from each of the maternity moments that we’ve captured.”