Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin and Husband Alec Baldwin Reveal Sex of Baby No. 7

The Baldwins are adding another baby girl to their family.

On Monday, Hilaria Baldwin, 38, revealed that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting a daughter, sharing the exciting news on Instagram.

In a video featuring the whole family, Alec, Hilaria and their six children are each seen throughout the clip giving advice to their baby sister on the way.

"It's always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around," Hilaria explains in the caption. "What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud?"

She continues, "Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self."

"I share with you our family's hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom," Hilaria concludes. "Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life.Join us in honoring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me."

In early April, Hilaria shared on her Instagram Story that she already knew the sex of her seventh baby on the way, but did not plan on revealing the news publicly for two reasons.

"1. I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness," Hilaria shared. "But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter."

Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in April 2019. Months later she conceived again with husband Alec and at 16 weeks pregnant, she suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2019.

The soon-to-be mom of seven then explained that her other reason to hold off sharing the baby's sex was that she wanted to be respectful and gender-inclusive.

"2. Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world," Hilaria continued.

"Quite frankly it may just be continuing on as I have. But given all of the prejudice I'm seeing in this country right now, I need to pause and give it a good think and get some advice," she added. "It pains me so much to see that people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are. Peaceful, loving, beautiful humans."

PEOPLE confirmed the news of Hilaria's pregnancy in March, with the couple saying in an exclusive statement, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

Hilaria's pregnancy announcement came a few weeks after she told her Instagram followers she was taking a social media break.

"Hey friends! I'm gonna take a social break. I promise I'll be back," she wrote. "I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok."