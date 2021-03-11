Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Nickname for Newborn Daughter María Lucía, Marks Two Weeks with Her

Hilaria Baldwin says her youngest baby is "keeping us all in line" at home

Hilaria Baldwin is marking two weeks with her newborn girl.

The mom of six shared a sweet new photo of daughter María Lucía Victoria on Instagram Thursday, revealing her sweet nickname for the baby, "MariLu." She recently welcomed the newborn via surrogate.

"2 weeks of MariLu...she's keeping us all in line," Hilaria, 37, captioned the snapshot.

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin also share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Rafael Thomas, 5½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, whom she gave birth to in September. Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

On her Instagram Story, Hilaria shared how Carmen wanted to help pitch in on parenting duties this week. "The babies had me up much of the night," she wrote. "Carmen came in to play with them 'so I could rest a little more' 😍... Of course I had to watch all of them, but I love that she is being so thoughtful ❤️😭."

Comparing herself to a "cow" earlier this week, Hilaria described feeling "tired and thirsty" while simultaneously breastfeeding two babies.

"Let me tell you something you might already know: breastfeeding two babies is no joke," she wrote over a selfie in which she drinks a sparkling water.

"I'm devouring any liquid I can get my hands on...But you all know that this is a favorite."

Earlier this month, Hilaria got candid on her Instagram Story about juggling Edu and Lucía, writing: "Having two small babies is so fun and cute. there are also challenges. like Lucia just had an explosion and I have Eduardo rolling around...so I'm just gonna lay here, covered in poop, entertaining Edu...until I get a genius idea how to get out of this 💩 situation."