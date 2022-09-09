Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Pregnancy Nearly a Decade After Her First: 'Doing This One More Time'

Hilaria Baldwin is looking back at her pregnancies ahead of welcoming her seventh baby.

The pregnant yoga instructor — who is expecting her seventh baby with husband Alec Baldwin — shared new maternity photos, including one holding daughter María Lucía Victoria, 18 months. She ended the Instagram photo carousel with a mirror shot with daughter Carmen Gabriela, 9.

In the caption, Hilaria looked back at nearly a decade of pregnancies.

"Doing this 1 more time, 10ish years from when I began with Carmen. How age, experience, the beauty and joys of life and kind people, the beatings and cruelty, the rights, the wrongs… how the sum of these years and experiences has aged and crafted me," she wrote.

"To be a woman….persistent, hopeful, stubborn, determined, desire and faith that I will make life work out to be beautiful…naive? Sometimes…but I wouldn't trade it for jaded," the mom continued. "I fall and get up, cry then dry my tears and find smiles again."

"I will take all my lessons and document them to try to share with others. To ease pain…that is my calling."

Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

Hilaria then continued to share a message for her daughters, including the baby she is currently expecting as the couple previously revealed they will be welcoming another girl.

"My daughters, there is so much amazing power in being a woman… and there are aspects where we must fight for our humanity," she wrote, reminding them to "never forget or doubt that there is a community of love and support and kindness."

"You have a strong sisterhood to walk this life with," she said, reminding the girls to tell themselves they are "kind," "savvy," "fierce," "worthy" and "strong."

"Mami loves you," she wrote to conclude the heartfelt post.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Last month, the 38-year-old author posted two photos of herself on her Instagram stories cradling her baby bump while wearing a form-fitting dress.

In the first picture, the baby bump she cradled was her son Rafael Thomas, who was born in 2015. While Hilaria wears the same animal-printed dress in the second picture, she showed off a different baby bump: her seventh baby.

In addition to their daughters, the Baldwins are also parents to Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5½, and Rafael Thomas, 7. Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland.