Hilaria Baldwin Multitasks as She Pumps Breastmilk While Drinking Coffee in the Kitchen

Hilaria Baldwin is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her busy life as a mom.

On Sunday, the What's One More podcast co-host, 37, posted a candid black-and-white photo to Instagram of her pumping breast milk while sipping on a hot beverage.

The mom of six, who currently has two children under one year old, stands in her kitchen for the photo, wearing a pair of jean shorts and an unbuttoned top to reveal her bra and breast pump.

Hilaria captioned the intimate photo with two baby bottle emojis.

Alec has previously praised his wife for her multitasking abilities, calling her a "legend" in the comments of a photo she posted to Instagram pumping breastmilk while snacking on chips with foils in her hair and a smile on her face.

Last week, Hilaria shared a message on Instagram for National Rainbow Baby Day, honoring her two youngest children.

"When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop. I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life's book," wrote Hilaria. "I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama."

"We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone," she continued. "My mantra was: I'm not ok, but I want to be ok. This hurts, I want to process, I'll allow myself to vent the pain, and I want to see the beauty in life again."

"I do think that touching such darkness makes us see the light differently —not better—just differently," added Hilaria. "I love you all, I support you all, and may you know that I am with you—there are many of us. you are not alone."