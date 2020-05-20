Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Takes 'Baths Morning and Night' to Help with Feeling 'Overwhelmed'

"How much worse it could be all of a sudden makes my situation seem not as bad, and with that, it pulls me up a little bit," says Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin might be a busy mom of four, juggling parenting and homeschooling her children amid the coronavirus pandemic as they continue to social distance together, but she still finds the time for self-care.

In a video for Verizon Media/Yahoo's "Reset Your Mindset" virtual event, the fitness instructor and Mom Brain podcast co-host, 36, reveals a few of the ways she is "spending 'me time' " during the crisis.

"I close myself off in my bathroom and I love to exercise and do breath work," she says. "I take baths morning and night — that really, really helps me."

Of course, sometimes she is joined by her "little people" — sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3½, and Rafael Thomas, 5 next month, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6½ — but she doesn't mind, and just appreciates "the warm water on [her] skin."

Hilaria, who is sheltering in place with husband Alec Baldwin and their kids while pregnant with their fifth child together, says that when she's having a tough time mentally, "I always think about how much worse it could be."

"How much worse it could be all of a sudden makes my situation seem not as bad, and with that, it pulls me up a little bit," shares The Living Clearly Method author, "and allows me to have a lightness and a strength to be able to attack my problem."

But she certainly has her moments when she just needs to let it out, too. "I cried the other morning, and it was over a bunch of really silly little things," Hilaria recalls. "And I don't typically do that, and my kids were [taken aback]."

"I wasn't freaking out on them — I just had tears," she clarifies, laughing. "There were just tears because I was so overwhelmed."

"Alec and I were complaining about it a week or so ago and Carmen was asking about it and I said, 'Carmen, nobody wants to be doing this right now. It's frustrating for us all to have to stop our normal lives,' " she said in late March. "And she's like, 'I don't know what you guys are talking about, I love this. I love spending time with you. All I want to do is spend time with Mommy and Daddy and my brothers.' "

"And it kind of stopped us in our tracks and our mouths were open and we were like, 'Okay, let's go with that mentality, because that sounds so much better than complaining, which is what we've been doing!' " Hilaria added.

Viewers can tune in for the "Reset Your Mindset" event at 4 p.m. today, May 20, at yahoo.com/resetyourmindset.