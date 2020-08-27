"We all know that he can't keep secrets from me!" Hilaria Baldwin teased of husband Alec

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Gets a Surprise Baby Shower: 'Can't Believe That Alec Didn't Tell Me'

Hilaria Baldwin's baby on the way was showered with love!

"Thank you @violetgaynor and @davidwnugent for being our quarantine bubble and for surprising me with this baby shower tonight," Hilaria, 36, wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a snapshot from the bash that included Carmen and Alec, 62.

"I can't believe you actually pulled it off ... AKA I can't believe that Alec didn't tell me ... because we all know that he can't keep secrets from me!" she ribbed her husband. "So this was soooooo well done!"

"We love you and are in shock that we pulled off this surprise," Gaynor wrote on her own Story, re-posting the same photo from the shower.

Another recent celebration at the Baldwin home? A Harry Potter-themed birthday bash for Carmen, who turned 7 years old on Sunday.

"I love you so. Thank you for making me a mommy," Hilaria captioned a photo of herself hugging Carmen on Instagram. In another post, she wrote alongside an image of her smiling daughter, "Happy 7th birthday to my girl 🤍💙🤍💙🤍💙," showing off the magical festivities.

Earlier this month, the mom-to-be opened up to PEOPLE about raising her growing family with husband Alec.

"The best thing about having a big family is there's just so much love," she said. "They say when you have one kid, you're like, 'I could never love another person as much as I love this kid.' Then you have another one and you realize you can. And that doesn't change as you have more and more and more."

Learning that she and Alec were expecting another child together caused Hilaria to take pause. "I was kind of cautious and I didn't really know what to say because it was so soon after when I lost my last baby," she told PEOPLE. "I didn't really have the emotions. I've been through so much. And then the [coronavirus] came to the forefront for all of us, so I didn't want to turn the dialogue to myself."

But as for suspecting she might be pregnant, "I knew right away," Hilaria added. "I knew before I could take a test that I was pregnant. I've done this so many times that I really know that feeling."