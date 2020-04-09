Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Says 'Maybe' She'll Grow Her Family Further: 'Healthy Baby Is a Blessing'

Image zoom Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin‘s daughter Carmen Gabriela knew she had a sibling on the way even before her parents told her.

“My daughter kept on asking. She’s like, ‘Mommy, your belly is getting big. I think you’re pregnant,’ ” the Mom Brain podcast co-host, 36, tells PEOPLE of her oldest child, 6½. “And I kept on changing the subject.”

Once the Baldwins started social distancing in their Hamptons home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Hilaria, now more than four months along, decided to break the news to Carmen and her brothers Romeo Alejandro David, 2 next month, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3½, and Rafael Thomas, 4½.

“Eventually when we’re in quarantine, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll tell you,’ ” she says. “And I’m like, ‘You’re not going to go to school because there is no school right now and telling everybody.’ ”

“I didn’t want to tell her and then not feeling like it was the right moment to tell everybody else,” Hilaria explains.

Hilaria and her actor husband, 62, haven’t yet learned the sex of their baby on the way. But the yoga instructor, due in September, hopes to eventually be able to give Carmen a baby sister. (Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 24.)

She had been four months pregnant with a baby girl last year when she announced in November that she lost the child. The devastating news came just seven months after Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in April of last year.

“After the last experience, I do really dream about giving her a sister at some point,” Hilaria says. “And who knows? Maybe this is going to be the last baby I have and maybe there will be another; I don’t really know at this point. I don’t really care to plan too much anymore. A healthy baby is such a blessing.”

But ultimately, Hilaria thinks Carmen “is going to be fine with whatever,” The Living Clearly Method author tells PEOPLE. “And I think the boys don’t actually care.”

Hilaria shared her pregnancy news on Tuesday, posting an Instagram video of her using a Doppler ultrasound she purchased online. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and New York’s stay-at-home order, doctor’s office visits have been “very few,” Hilaria says, though she traveled into New York City for an appointment earlier this week.

“I went with goggles on and a mask, my hair completely covered and gloves and shoe covers on,” she recalls. “Going in for that doctor’s appointment was a really big decision because we have been staying home, but when your doctor’s telling you you have to go … I would have felt bad, so I’m just obeying his orders.”

The health-and-wellness guru admits she feels “very nervous” about being pregnant amidst a global health crisis but, “We are following rules and staying home. I don’t want to get myself into a position where I would lose this pregnancy, too.”

Despite the unconventional circumstances, “We’re happy,” Hilaria says of her family. “We’re together in our little oasis. We’re lucky for so many different things.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.