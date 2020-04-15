Hilaria Baldwin 'Knew Right Away' She Was Pregnant Again After Miscarriages: 'I Know That Feeling'

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

If you know, you know — and Hilaria Baldwin sure did when it came to her current pregnancy.

“I knew right away,” the mother of four, 36, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I knew before I could take a test that I was pregnant. I’ve done this so many times that I really know that feeling. Even though I knew it would be early, I started taking a test every other day to kind of give myself a sense of how far along I would be. And right when I thought it would turn positive, it did!”

Hilaria shared the news on Instagram April 6, nearly five months after she announced she lost her last baby, a daughter, while four months pregnant. The Living Clearly Method author also miscarried in April 2019.

Learning that she and her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, were expecting another child together caused Hilaria to take pause. (Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 24.)

“I was kind of cautious and I didn’t really know what to say because it was so soon after when I lost my last baby,” she tells PEOPLE. “I didn’t really have the emotions. I’ve been through so much. And then the [coronavirus] came to the forefront for all of us, so I didn’t want to turn the dialogue to myself.”

“Then some of my friends said, ‘You know what? It’s okay to talk about positive things right now. People will be very excited to hear some good news,’ ” Hilaria recalls.

Now as she stays isolated with the 30 Rock star, 62, and their kids (Romeo Alejandro David, 2 next month, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3½, Rafael Thomas, 4½, and Carmen Gabriela, 6½) in their Hamptons, New York, home, she gets to spend part of her second trimester surrounded by family.

“My husband has started cooking and it’s been really nice,” says the health-and-wellness guru, who’s due in September, also calling being with Alec 24/7 “not that different” from her family’s pre-coronavirus routine.

“Alec is rarely away from us,” Hilaria explains. “If he goes to shoot somewhere, we go with him, which is not very often. We rarely spend a night apart from each other.”

Since this new normal comes rather close to their old normal, Hilaria and Alec, married since June 2012, haven’t gotten on each other’s nerves too badly.

“We definitely had our moments of course,” the Mom Brain podcast co-host says. “But I’ve heard some intense conversations from people that are like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to kill my person right now, it’s too much!’ We typically spend so much time together that this is really not abnormal.”

