Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Highs and Lows of Motherhood: 'Our Job Is to Be Patient'

Soon welcoming her fifth child — and second daughter — Hilaria Baldwin has plenty of stories about motherhood, and enough experience to know all of the ups and downs.

The Mom Brain podcast co-host, 35, who is partnering with Janie and Jack for the brand’s new dog and family holiday collection, recently spoke with PEOPLE in an exclusive chat about her parenting style, her pregnancy and raising children with husband Alec Baldwin.

Although she’s now a veteran mom, with the birth of her first child, daughter Carmen Gabriela, six years ago, Hilaria was anxious about becoming a mother.

“When I met Alec, he was very focused that he wanted kids. I was 27 — I knew I wanted kids but it wasn’t something I was thinking about right then,” she says. “I was like, ‘Am I going to like this?’ And I remember as soon as they put her on my chest after I pushed her out, I felt like, ‘I need to do this again.’ And we did.”

Hilaria’s partnership with Janie and Jack — which is debuting their dog and family collection on Tuesday — was partially inspired by her own experience in trying to dress her 4-year-old son Rafael Thomas after only raising a daughter. The clothing company made it easier to find looks she wanted to see her children in.

“I feel like mothers, regardless of what gender they have first, with the next one they’re like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to change this diaper because it’s different, and I don’t know how I’m going to dress this baby,’ ” she says.

“I visited the Janie and Jack store and it was adorable and the boy clothes were unreal,” the fitness instructor adds. “That’s really when I fell in love with the brand.”

Hilaria, who has dogs Dama and Gitana, was sure to include them in the photo shoot for the new collection, which raises funds for the ASPCA through a social-media campaign. For every family photo posted with a dog and the hashtag #JJdogsweepstakes, Janie and Jack will donate $1.

With four kids and two dogs (she and Alec, 61, also share sons Romeo Alejandro David, 16 months, and Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3), Hilaria admits that things at home can get a bit chaotic, but she embraces it all and uses her sense of humor to face every day. The most challenging part of motherhood for her, though, is staying patient and calm.

“Trust me, my kids fight, they take toys, they name call, they do all of the things that normal kids do,” she says. “What your kid is doing, even if it’s upsetting — hitting, name-calling, excluding — that’s normal. We did it when we were young, and so our job is to be patient, to be kind, to be loving, to be firm and to teach right from wrong.”

And the best part of motherhood? “You get to create pure love,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s amazing when you are a mother of many; you see how many different people can come out of you. It really gives you an appreciation for life as a whole and how we are so unique.”

Janie and Jack’s dog and family holiday collection, retailing from $20 to $165, is available now on janieandjack.com.