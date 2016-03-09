"Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Alec, and I are excited to share with you that we are going to have another addition to our family," she wrote

Baby Boy on the Way for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Oh baby, the Baldwin family is growing again!

On Wednesday, Hilaria Thomas Baldwin took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their third child together.

“Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Alec, and I are excited to share with you that we are going to have another addition to our family. A little boy coming this fall,” the yoga instructor, 32, captioned a sweet shot of the couple kissing while holding a blue teddy bear on the streets of New York City.

The couple are already parents to 8-month-old son Rafael Thomas and 2½-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela, while the actor is also dad to Ireland, his 20-year-old daughter with Kim Basinger.

Image zoom



Courtesy Baldwin Family

Image zoom



AKM-GSI

The happy news doesn’t come as much of a surprise. In September, Baldwin, 57, told PEOPLE he couldn’t wait to expand his family further.

“I’m dying to have another child with my wife,” he said. “I love my wife more than anything. I love our family, I’m very happy. I’ve never been happier before in my life.”