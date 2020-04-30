"I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different," Hilaria Baldwin captioned her post, in part

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Daughter She Lost on What Would Have Been Due Date

Hilaria Baldwin is remembering the daughter she lost in November on what would have been her due date.

The fitness instructor and Mom Brain podcast co-host — who is currently expecting another child with husband Alec Baldwin — wrote a heartbreaking tribute to the baby that was set to join their family, before Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in November at four months pregnant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you so much," Hilaria, 36, captioned a serene video of white flowers blowing in the wind. Chirping birds could also be heard in the background. "I have been afraid of this day to come — but it is here and I will be brave."

"You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different," she added. "Mommy loves you, my sweet girl."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Says "Maybe" She'll Grow Her Family Further: "Healthy Baby Is a Blessing"

The November loss was Hilaria's second miscarriage within a seven-month span, after she previously suffered a pregnancy loss in April 2019.

Almost five months after her second loss, The Living Clearly Method author announced that she and Alec, 62, were once again expecting a sibling for their four children together (Carmen Gabriela, 6½, Romeo Alejandro David, 2 next month, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3½, and Rafael Thomas, 4½) plus Alec's daughter Ireland, 24.

"Sound up … I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," Hilaria captioned a video of her bare belly, with the baby's heartbeat audible.

"Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you🤍 Here we go again 💫," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Suffers a Second Miscarriage at 4 Months Along After Previous Pregnancy Loss in April

Hilaria opened up in February about how she went to therapy "pretty much every week" in the wake of her second pregnancy loss, which helped her take steps toward happiness as she recovered physically and mentally.

"There is nothing to lose by going to someone and talking. I said it from the beginning: I wasn't ok when it happened, but I knew that I would be and I wanted to be," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "For myself, I really needed to choose happiness in such a difficult time. And I needed to work very hard for it."

The yoga instructor also got candid about experiencing the tragedies so close to each other in an emotional essay for Glamour this past January.

"I had to tell myself that I deserved to heal and to be happy again. This lesson became my mantra," she wrote. "Processing and going through grieving was important, but I didn't have to be condemned to a life of emotional punishment and suffering."