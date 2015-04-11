"This is a loooooowwwwww baby," she wrote

Hilaria Baldwin Bares Almost All in New Baby Bump Photo

Image zoom



AKM-GSI

Hilaria Baldwin is six-and-a-half months into her pregnancy, and she’s got the bump to prove it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The yoga instructor, and Mrs. Alec Baldwin, posted a pretty revealing photo Friday on Instagram.

“This is a loooooowwwwww baby,” she wrote, accompanying a mirror shot of her tummy … and not much else.

The couple announced her pregnancy, their second child together, on New Year’s Day.

Then she let the emojis do the talking: Hilaria added a few coy blue heart emojis a day later to tell the world they were expecting a boy.

The new addition has plenty to look forward to: Daughter Carmen Gabriela hasn’t even turned 2 yet, and she already sat front row at New York Fashion Week with her mom.

“I knew I was going to love her a lot, but it’s incredible how deeply,” Hilaria told PEOPLE in 2013.