Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump and Jokes She's Only '6 Minutes Pregnant'

Hilaria Baldwin is embracing her (quickly) changing body.

The fifth-time mom-to-be, 35, revealed Wednesday that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting another baby to add to their brood that already includes sons Romeo Alejandro David, 16 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6, and Alec’s daughter Ireland, 23.

And according to the fitness guru and Mom Brain podcast co-host, she’s already starting to show despite being “early” in her gestation, thanks to the fact that she has been through pregnancy multiple times already.

“When you’ve had so many babies, 6 minutes pregnant = looking like 6 months pregnant 🤦🏻‍♀️🤰🏻🍉,” Hilaria joked in the caption of a mirror selfie, where she wore a black jumpsuit and posed with a hand on her hip.

Five months after suffering a miscarriage this past April, Hilaria shared on Wednesday that she is pregnant with the couple’s fifth child and that, despite it being “still very early” in her pregnancy, she was thrilled to hear “the sound of this strong heart.”

“These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea … and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok,” she added in her video’s caption. “My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them.”

“I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders 💛,” Hilaria continued.

“Well, I am delighted to say, ‘Uno mas Baldwinito,’ ” Alec, 61, captioned the same heartbeat video Wednesday on his own Instagram account. “God is good.”

Hilaria previously bared her belly in an Instagram post on April 4, when she revealed she was “most likely experiencing a miscarriage” before confirming the sad news less than a week later.

“I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss,” she wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie, where she wore only a bra and underwear and had a hand placed over her belly.

“I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies … and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest,” Hilaria continued. “I think it’s important to show the truth … because my job is to help people by being real and open.”

“Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience,” she noted. “I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”