Hilaria Baldwin says she is "learning to honor all the emotions" of motherhood

Hilaria Baldwin Poses Makeup-Free in a Bra While Surrounded by Her Six Kids: 'Just as We Are'

Hilaria Baldwin is keeping her children close.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Instagram Friday, Hilaria thanked photographer Abbey Drucker for "capturing a no makeup, no hair zhuzh, moment — just as we are," adding of her kids: "Grateful for these little humans who I feel lucky to call me 'mama' and every day I miss the ones that I lost."

In the snapshot, Hilaria sits in the grass wearing denim shorts and a purple bra as her six kids surround her. Within the caption, she opens up about the highs and lows of motherhood.

"Body, thank you for this mama journey," she wrote, adding, "the emotions, the hormones, the tears, the blood, stitches, the losses, the healing, the expanding, contracting, the ivf attempt — all those injections, patches, pills, surgeries…the meeting of my little loves and watching my heart grow unimaginably passionate, the postpartum hair loss — the baby hairs growing in (as you can see my Edu flyaways 😂), the exhaustion, the breastfeeding, hormonal skin, the loose belly skin - and acceptance and love of a forever changed body … it's quite a lot we experience, no?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I originally wrote: I 'wouldn't change a thing' then deleted it because I'm learning about toxic positivity and pushing away my feelings by thinking 'it could be worse' … learning to honor ALL the emotions," she added.

Hilaria says she has "learned I can be grateful for my journey and my babies AND simultaneously be sad for what I've lost and parts of my heart that will always be broken. My love, supportive energy, and sisterhood to all those of you, who like me, have touched such a deep and painful sorrow - one we could have never imagined existed. Great love and great sorrow — what it can be to be a mother."

RELATED VIDEO: Boss Babies! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Dress Up in Matching Suits with Their 6 Kids for Film Premiere

Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in April 2019. Months later she conceived again, and at 16 weeks pregnant, she suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2019. In honor of Infertility Awareness Week this past April, Hilaria shared a candid post about missing her "angels" although she is "so blessed" with her six children, saying, "I think of the babies I lost daily."

"Resigned and respectful of how my life has unfolded. Allowing for gratitude and grief, wholeness and longing to be the dualities of my reality," she said at the time. "We all have different fertility/infertility stories and there are so many ways we can become parents."