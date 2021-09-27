"Thank you for coming into my life in 3 different and meaningful ways," Hilaria Baldwin writes of her daughters

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating the daughters in her life.

In honor of National Daughter's Day on Saturday, the What's One More podcast host, 37, posted a sweet photo to Instagram with her daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and María Lucía Victoria, 6 months as well as her 25-year-old stepdaughter Ireland, whom husband Alec Baldwin shares with his ex Kim Basinger.

Hilaria noted that the black-and-white picture is the "first photo and only as of now of the 4 of us."

"Happy #nationaldaughtersday to my girls. I love being on this soul journey with you ✨," Hilaria writes. "Thank you for coming into my life in 3 different and meaningful ways 💕"

Ireland affectionately replied to the photo, "I love these girls"

Earlier this month, Hilaria shared a photo smiling with all six kids on the sidewalk during a family outing. She wore MariLu strapped to her chest as Edu was pushed around in a toy car by his older siblings.

She shared another outtake from the outing on her Instagram Story, simply writing, "Chaos," as she took a mirror selfie with her kids running around her.

"These Baldwinitos of mine 🥰 #almostlooking," she captioned the post.

While sharing a quiet moment on her Instagram Story in June, in which she nurses one of her babies, Hilaria joked about occasionally thinking about having another child.