Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Carmen, 7½, and Newborn Lucia: 'We Are a Good Team'

"Ireland, can't wait until we can get a picture of the three of you sisters," Hilaria Baldwin wrote to Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland, 25

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating the women and girls in her life.

For International Women's Day on Monday, the fitness instructor, 37, shared a sweet photograph of her daughters, 7½-year-old Carmen Gabriela and newborn Lucia on Instagram. She explained on her Instagram Story that right before the picture was taken, Carmen "went into my bathroom and put on my lipstick — just because 'she felt like it.' "

The mom of six also says she adores the snapshot because it shows Carmen's artistic interests (i.e. the "paint on her fingers"), because Lucia's outfit is "so cute," and simply because it is of "my daughters."

In the caption, Hilaria called on all women and girls to support one another.

"I've read such beauty from all of you today, calling for unity, raising each other up, women and men supporting women," she begins. "For you, for me, for our mothers, sisters, aunts, friends and daughters: I wish that the feelings of competition, doubt, frustration, insecurity—would dissipate, because with the wise words and actions that I'm seeing, we can rely on each other more than ever. We are a good team and we are better together."

"There is enough room at the table for all of us to sit together," she continues. "When it comes to who gets to live the good life, it's not an either or...we can lift each other up without having to push anyone else down, we can be all that we want to be alongside our equally fabulous and brilliant sisters. There are enough tickets to life's fabulous ball for all of us."

She says, "We just need to be kind, focused, humane, and confident...It becomes a lot less scary and hard — and definitely more fun — when we have our ladies to hold hands with. I love you all — happy day #internationalwomensday."

Hilaria also shares sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Rafael Thomas, 5½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 5½ months, with husband Alec Baldwin, who is dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland, as well.

She closes out the post by saying she "can't wait" to get a photo of Carmen, Lucia and Ireland together.