Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sweet Photo of All 7 of Her Kids as Alec Says, 'Who's Luckier Than Us?'

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena on Sept. 22

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 7, 2022 03:16 PM
hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin
Photo: Eroula Dimitriou Photography

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are in awe of their family.

On Thursday, Hilaria shared another sweet moment on Instagram from the family's first photo shoot since welcoming daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena on Sept. 22.

In the sibling snap, all seven of her children lay in different directions with their heads next to each other while all dressed in coordinating neutrals.

"I love you. All….of you," Alec, who is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland, commented on the photo, adding "Who's luckier than us?"

Alec, 64, and Hilaria are parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Ilaria, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months and Carmen Gabriela, 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Wednesday, Hilaria shared a sweet photo of Carmen taking part in bath time with little Ilaria, writing on her Instagram Story, "Baby Ila loves baths." At the bottom of the picture, she added, "And big sis gives good spa foot massages."

Hilaria joked about the size of her family with an additional image shared Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

"Yo nursing for the millionth time," she wrote next to the photo, in which she can be seen breastfeeding.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/hilariabaldwin/2942251920090931180/ - the second image, video (4th) and last image with daughter Carmen (6th)
Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Alec candidly talked about his appreciation for his kids amid a difficult year for him in an Instagram post last week.

"These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital," he captioned a set of photos of his sons on Instagram. "First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room."

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," Alec wrote, seemingly referring to the incident that occurred on Oct. 21, when the actor was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Alec has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the revolver.

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."

Related Articles
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and daughter Carmen Gabriela Baldwin attend DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of 'Big Sis' Carmen Giving Baby Ilaria a Foot Massage During Bath Time
Alec Baldwin children
Alec Baldwin Says 'My Family Has Kept Me Alive' After Welcoming Seventh Baby with Wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas attend the "Blind" premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on June 26, 2017 in New York City
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo with All Seven of Her Children: 'Dream Team'
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals That She and Alec Baldwin Have Welcomed Their Seventh Baby: 'We Are Overjoyed'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci51suhDuSS/.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Welcome Seventh Baby Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Hilaria Baldwin attends the 2019 ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern on the Green on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About 'Mama Guilt' After Welcoming Seventh Baby: 'This Is a Process'
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Pens Letter to Baby Ilaria Detailing 'Hard Balance' Adjusting as a Family of 10
alec-baldwin and son-edu
Alec Baldwin Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Edu on His Second Birthday: 'You Are My Life'
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Sign
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Signs for First Day Photos
Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Pregnancy Nearly Decade After Her First: 'Doing This One More Time'
Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Pregnancy Nearly a Decade After Her First: 'Doing This One More Time'
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and Carmen Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" World Premiere
Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Wears Makeup and Heels for Her 9th Birthday Dinner: Photos
hilaria baldwin
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Compares Baby Bumps in Same Dress, Seven Years Apart — See the Photos!
Hilaria Baldwin Instagram
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Anniversary with Alec: '10 Years Packed Full of So Many Babies'
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shares How Pregnancy Has Changed as She's Gotten Older: 'I Feel My Body Slowing Down'
EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin and his pregnant wife Hilaria are spotted together in the Hamptons
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Summer Hamptons Stroll with Husband Alec Baldwin
Baldwin Family
All About Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Children