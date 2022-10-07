Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are in awe of their family.

On Thursday, Hilaria shared another sweet moment on Instagram from the family's first photo shoot since welcoming daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena on Sept. 22.

In the sibling snap, all seven of her children lay in different directions with their heads next to each other while all dressed in coordinating neutrals.

"I love you. All….of you," Alec, who is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland, commented on the photo, adding "Who's luckier than us?"

Alec, 64, and Hilaria are parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Ilaria, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months and Carmen Gabriela, 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Wednesday, Hilaria shared a sweet photo of Carmen taking part in bath time with little Ilaria, writing on her Instagram Story, "Baby Ila loves baths." At the bottom of the picture, she added, "And big sis gives good spa foot massages."

Hilaria joked about the size of her family with an additional image shared Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

"Yo nursing for the millionth time," she wrote next to the photo, in which she can be seen breastfeeding.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Alec candidly talked about his appreciation for his kids amid a difficult year for him in an Instagram post last week.

"These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital," he captioned a set of photos of his sons on Instagram. "First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room."

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," Alec wrote, seemingly referring to the incident that occurred on Oct. 21, when the actor was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Alec has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the revolver.

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."