Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About 'Mama Guilt' After Welcoming Seventh Baby: 'This Is a Process'

Hilaria Baldwin is trying to find balance after becoming a mom of seven.

Baldwin, 38, and her husband, actor Alec Baldwin 64, welcomed their seventh child together, daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The couple is also parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 24 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months and Carmen Gabriela, 9 . Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Now, Hilaria is opening up about the realities of being a mom again.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

In her Instagram Stories on Monday, she shared a photo pushing Edu and Maria in a stroller as she snapped a mirror selfie.

"Making sure my other babies feel they have mama too," she wrote on top of the photo. "Bringing baby home is magical..and it's always a transition that we all feel."

She added, "I am trying to balance [being a] new mom again. With breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be."

"Am I getting it right?" she asked. "Def not all the time...mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. 7th time around. I know this is a process."

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hours earlier, she praised Carmen and Rafael for stepping in and doing some big sibling duties while she had a moment to herself.

Posting a photo of the duo sweetly holding baby Ilaria on her Instagram Story, Hilaria wrote that she is "Grateful for these two, who come in to watch their little sister so I can shower. Best helpers"

PEOPLE previously confirmed Ilaria's arrival as Hilaria and Alec shared an exclusive statement.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the couple said. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with."

They added, "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

Hilaria shared a video of the couple's newborn daughter Saturday on Instagram, writing, "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PEOPLE confirmed Hilaria's pregnancy in March, with Hilaria recently revealing that they were adding another baby girl to the family. The couple spoke about their upcoming addition to the family.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," the couple said in an exclusive statement. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.