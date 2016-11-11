"We must show compassion for their pain, while, at the same time, protect ourselves," Hilaria Baldwin writes on Instagram in a letter to 3-year-old Carmen

Hilaria Baldwin Pens Letter to 3-Year-Old Daughter After Hillary Clinton Upset: Never Let 'Anyone Belittle You for Your Gender'

The 2016 presidential election may not have turned out the way Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria had hoped, but the yoga instructor and mom of three isn’t letting that deter the focus from how she wants to raise her children — specifically, her oldest child and only daughter Carmen Gabriela, 3.

“My little woman, my little lady … my princess, my smart, brilliant, bright future,” begins the caption of a photo Hilaria, 32, posted to her Instagram account Friday, depicting Carmen holding a Disney Princess bag and wearing a Rapunzel crown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Never listen to anyone belittle you for your gender. We are strong women and worth every bit as much as any man,” she writes, days after Tuesday’s election in which Donald Trump, who has been accused of assault by former PEOPLE writer Natasha Stoynoff, became the president-elect of the United States.

“We are not things to be owned or objectified. There is nothing wrong with feeling beautiful — just understand that true beauty is transmitted from deep inside your soul and shines outward.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“I worry you might get confused … I worry that you could fall for misogynistic thoughts and statements,” the fitness guru continues. “Because there seems to be so many flying around these days — in such high places of power. You are too good for this. We all are. Every woman is. Feeling sexy, attractive, special, and wanted is only meaningful if it comes from the right person. You don’t need that attention from anyone who doesn’t respect you wholeheartedly.”

“They have their own lives to lead, their own problems to figure out. And we can only pray that they will find a path of goodness. Don’t feel power in their meaningless thoughts and idiotic statements. Sometimes this is how some figure out their demons. Those who treat others this way most likely had something terrible happen to them. We must show compassion for their pain, while, at the same time, protect ourselves.”

“Anyone who doesn’t treat you with the utmost respect is not worth you time,” she finishes. “Always be kind, confident. Just nod and walk in the other direction — towards true power, happiness and grace. Waste no energy. Own your amazingness … stick together with those who see you and treat you brilliantly. So you can do the same for them #karma #love.”

Hilaria — also mom to sons Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8 weeks, and Rafael Thomas, 16 months — focused on her daughter in a few posts both after and leading up to the election results.