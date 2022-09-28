Hilaria Baldwin Pens Letter to Baby Ilaria Detailing 'Hard Balance' Adjusting as a Family of 10

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about her special connection with baby daughter Ilaria.

In an open letter to her newborn daughter shared on Instagram alongside a video of the little girl, the new mom of seven told her 6-day-old that she wants her "to know how happy we are that you came into our lives."

"Our names mean 'happy,' and to share this connection with you feels like an honor to me," the yoga pro continued.

Speaking candidly about being "exhausted" while "trying to juggle this transition," Hilaria noted that she and husband Alec Baldwin are "trying to be as good parents as possible to your siblings, trying to be as present and active as possible."

While admitting to the "hard balance" of doing it all while "trying to having compassion for my body that I just had a baby," Hilaria, 38, worried the balance is "one that I don't think I do very well."

"It pulls at my heart in such a painful way when I feel I'm not giving enough to all my children," she wrote, noting, "Mom guilt…it's real."

"Every mother knows how wonderful and hard it is to have a baby, and that we often feel that we're never enough. And unfortunately, every mother knows we just have to suck it up and continue on," she admitted, adding, "I want to do my very best to change it for all women, including you and your sisters."

Hilaria said the couple chose the name Ilaria for their new baby girl "in honor of happiness and the mothers in our family who came before you."

"Our name means happy in all languages. A few letters different here and there…same meaning," she continued. "Hija mía, sometimes we have to lean into happiness, choose the warm and supportive people, because there are so many, and dial down the negativity to absorb as little of it as possible."

The couple is also parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months and Carmen Gabriela, 9 . Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In her Instagram Stories on Monday, Hilaria shared a photo pushing Edu and Maria in a stroller as she snapped a mirror selfie.

"Making sure my other babies feel they have mama too," she wrote on top of the photo. "Bringing baby home is magical..and it's always a transition that we all feel."

She added, "I am trying to balance [being a] new mom again. With breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be."

"Am I getting it right?" she asked. "Def not all the time...mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. 7th time around. I know this is a process."