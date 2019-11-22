Hilaria Baldwin Says She and Kimberly Van Der Beek 'Connected' After Both Suffering Miscarriages

Hilaria Baldwin and Kimberly Van Der Beek, who both suffered miscarriages this month, are leaning on each other to get through this tough time.

Hilaria, 35, said Thursday that she and Kimberly have “connected,” and that sharing her story of loss helps her to feel less “alone.”

“We connected, and I guess we truly know what’s going on for each other,” the Mom Brain podcast host told Extra of her conversation with Kimberly, whose husband James Van Der Beek was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars this week after sharing their family’s devastating news.

“It’s been tough,” Hilaria added. “She’s very strong and my heart is with what’s going on with them.”

Hilaria and Kimberly sadly have both suffered more than one miscarriage.

Kimberly shared on social media last year that in her “almost 8.5 years of pregnancy,” she went through three miscarriages; Hilaria experienced her last miscarriage in April of this year.

Both women have also spoken about the outpouring of support they’ve experienced since sharing their sad news.

“Thank you for the outpouring,” Kimberly said on her Instagram Story Wednesday. “I have over 200 voice messages and over 200 messages to read through as well, and I’m trying to not just pore through my phone right now. So if I haven’t gotten back to you, I probably haven’t even seen your message or heard it, but I’m just grateful for all of them and all of the love. Thank you.”

Hilaria has also received thousands of supportive messages this week, she told Extra, and is starting to feel “a lot better.”

“Physically, I am feeling a lot better. Emotionally, I’m feeling a lot better,” Hilaria told the outlet. “Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then once it’s more real, you can heal… It also made me feel not alone.”

The fitness instructor and mother of four revealed last week that she miscarried four months into her pregnancy, writing in an emotional Instagram post that “even though we are not ok right now, we will be.” The day after sharing the sad news, Hilaria said that she underwent a dilation and curettage (D&C) surgery.

Meanwhile, Kimberly revealed that she had to get a blood transfusion after her miscarriage, and said in her Wednesday Instagram message that she was taking things easy.

“My biggest thing is my blood pressure,” she said. “I just get very lightheaded very easily so I can’t really get up and walk around for more than a couple minutes right now. A lot of blood transfusion action this weekend, so I’m just taking it super easy trying to restore and build my blood.”