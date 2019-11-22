Hilaria Baldwin's Kids Called Her the 'Worst Mommy in the World' Over Leaving for Night Out

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Hilaria Baldwin isn’t sorry for stepping out alongside her man, even if her kids weren’t too pleased about it.

The fitness expert and Mom Brain podcast co-host, 35, accompanied husband Alec Baldwin to the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 Museum Gala in New York City Thursday night, telling PEOPLE at the event that she had four very disgruntled little ones at home.

“My kids were like, ‘What is wrong with you? Why are you leaving? You’re the worst mommy in the world,’ ” Hilaria recalled of the protests she received from her kids. (She and Alec, 61, are parents to sons Romeo Alejandro David, 18 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6.)

“But I’m like, ‘I was with you all day! And I’m with you all the time!’ ” she continued. “So I literally just said, ‘I love you, I’ll be home soon.’ And I walked away. They’ll be okay.”

“Then from the babysitters, you get the message right after like, ‘They stopped crying,’ ” Hilaria added of her children’s quick emotional turnaround. “And they’re happy. Literally 30 seconds later.”

Alec (L) and Hilaria Baldwin at the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Hilaria — whose attendance alongside Alec was her first event appearance since revealing on Nov. 11 that she had suffered her second miscarriage in seven months — also shared the experience on her Instagram story, saying her children “were so mad at me for going out tonight” after she couldn’t tuck them in as usual.

“I have childcare and couldn’t put them to bed, as I normally do. Staying with them longer as they obsessed [over] the fact that I was inevitably leaving was torture for us all (including Diego Manchego),” The Living Clearly Method author wrote, shouting out one of the family dogs.

“So I kissed them, told them that I love them, distracted them with fun stuff … then took an inch of sparkling rosé downstairs and sipped it as I waited for my husband to be ready. So not me … yet so amazing,” she concluded, tacking on a crying-laughing emoji at the very end.

She also asked her followers to vote on whether they could relate to her wine-sipping action. As of Friday at noon ET, “Oh, yes!” was leading with a whopping 95 percent of the tallies, compared to 5 percent on “No, I’m a saint.”

Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram Story Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria revealed on her Instagram feed that she found out at her 20-week scan with her doctor that she had lost her baby girl. The news was especially devastating for the mother of four, who last suffered a miscarriage in April.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote alongside a video of herself with Carmen.

The mother of four has since given updates about how she has been feeling both physically and emotionally since the miscarriage and subsequent dilation and curretage (D&C) surgery, telling PEOPLE at Thursday’s museum event that she was doing “much better.”

As far as trying for another baby, “We’re going to have another one, just not now. It’s a question of time,” Alec told Extra at the event. “It’s been hard.”