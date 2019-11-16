Hilaria Baldwin Gives Update After Suffering Second Miscarriage in 7 Months: 'I'm Doing Better'

Hilaria Baldwin is feeling “better” after suffering her second miscarriage in seven months.

On Saturday, the mother of four gave her Instagram followers an update days after sharing the heartbreaking news on Monday that she had suffered a miscarriage at four months pregnant.

“Little update: I’m doing better,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone’s support is helping me.”

“Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much,” the 35-year-old added. “I’m so lucky to have them.”

On Saturday morning, Hilaria shared a sweet family photo with husband Alec Baldwin and their children — daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 17 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4 — and shared various clips on her Instagram Story of herself spending her weekend morning with her kids.

“My heart goes out to those of you who suffer like this without support,” Hilaria continued on her Instagram Story. “You are true warriors. I send you my love and admiration.”

Hilaria, who announced her latest pregnancy in September, shared the devastating news on Instagram Monday night shortly after attending her 20-week scan with her doctors. She admitted that she was not expecting the sad outcome when she headed to her appointment earlier in the day, especially after recently suffering a miscarriage in April.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote alongside a video of herself with her daughter Carmen.

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” she continued in the caption.

“I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all … but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time,” she went on. “I’m really devastated right now … I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say … I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

On Tuesday, the Mom Brain podcast co-host shared on Instagram that she had undergone a dilation and curettage (D&C) surgery.

“Eyes swollen from crying, groggy from anesthesia, crampy from the surgery … but I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically ok,” Hilaria captioned a post-op selfie. “I’m grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time. You have no idea how much this means to me.”

“One foot in front of the other … now I begin the healing journey ❤️,” she concluded.