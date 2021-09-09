"We love this little human so much," Hilaria Baldwin said of son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, one of six children she shares with husband Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Footage from Birth of Son Edu to Celebrate 1st Birthday: 'My Rainbow'

Hilaria Baldwin is reflecting on one year of baby Edu.

On Wednesday, the mom of six celebrated son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas turning one by sharing a bath-time photo on Instagram and writing, "Happy 1st birthday to my beautiful Eduardo Pau Lucas 💕. You are my son, my love, my rainbow 🌈."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hilaria, 37, also shared footage from Edu's birth, including the emotional moment she first held him as a newborn. The video featured snapshots from their family birthday party, including the baby boy enjoying his birthday cake.

"From our first meeting to the first birthday … we love this little human so much 💛," Hilaria captioned the post.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last month, Hilaria shared a message on Instagram for National Rainbow Baby Day, honoring her two youngest, MariLu, whom she welcomed via surrogate, and Edu.

"When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop. I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life's book," wrote Hilaria. "I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama."

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Newborn's Full Name, Thanks 'Special Angels' Who Brought Her into World

"We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone," she continued. "My mantra was: I'm not ok, but I want to be ok. This hurts, I want to process, I'll allow myself to vent the pain, and I want to see the beauty in life again."