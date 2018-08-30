Hilaria Baldwin Has 'Pretty Great Labors' But Reveals Why Her Fourth Time 'Wasn't as Fast'

Hilaria Baldwin‘s secret to staying in shape after baby? Working at it both before and during pregnancy.

In a new chat with PEOPLE, the 34-year-old fitness expert admitted that prioritizing her workouts before conceiving and making sure to do the same during her pregnancy is what helps her bounce back so quickly after baby.

“I’m fit before pregnancy, I stay as fit as I can during pregnancy, and that I think has allowed me to have pretty great labors, deliveries and recovery,” Baldwin — who teamed up with Little Tikes to throw her kids a huge end-of-summer party at her home in the Hamptons — tells PEOPLE.

She adds of the hurdles she has faced this time around since welcoming son Romeo Alejandro David, now 3 months, “This time was hard because I had pneumonia during my labor and delivery, so I was really sick. It wasn’t as fast as the other times, but I made a comeback.”

Not that it’s easy to fit her workouts in. As a parent to four children with husband Alec Baldwin — Romeo, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2 next month, Rafael Thomas, 3, and Carmen Gabriela, 5 — she has to get creative.

“I have to work out when it’s convenient for my four little children and my husband and my two dogs,” Hilaria tells PEOPLE. “A lot of times, what I’ll do is I’ll get up, get the kids ready and then I’ll go for a jog. Al gets the kids in the car and will meet me at the end of my jog. And then we go and we drop the kids off at camp.”

“I’m really just so efficient with trying to find windows of time,” she explains. “I know that my jog is 30 minutes, and if I can make my 30-minute jog and then when nap time is I can do another 30 minutes of yoga or whatever it is, that’s a really good day.”

Hilaria reveals that she has “enjoyed the changes that childbirth has brought to my body,” even though her physique is different than it was before she had kids.

“It’s not the same, but I feel a little bit more feminine and a little bit more capable,” she says. “I feel like I know myself better. Going through that experience, you learn yourself from the inside out in a whole different way.”

“I am more confident and … I’m tired,” the mother of four admits. “I’m very tired, but I also know that’s such a finite point in people’s lives. I meet people who have older children, in their 20s and 30s now, and they say, ‘Just enjoy it.’ And that’s what I’m doing. I’m taking that advice. Everybody tells me that. I’m taking that advice, and I’m enjoying it.”