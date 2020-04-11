Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump Days After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin is showering her baby on the way with love!

The Mom Brain podcast co-host and fitness instructor, 36 — who announced earlier this week that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their fifth child together — showed off her growing baby bump on Friday.

In the sweet shot, Hilaria has a smile on her face as she cradles her baby bump while wearing a white nightgown. Making the photograph extra sweet, she also showed off her phone case — which is covered in photos of her children.

Hilaria and Alec, 62, are parents to daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6½, as well as sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2 next month, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3½, and Rafael Thomas, 4½. Alec is also dad to 24-year-old daughter Ireland from his previous relationship with Kim Basinger.

Hilaria shared her baby announcement almost five months after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage — her second within a seven-month span.

“Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” Hilaria captioned a video of her bare belly alongside the sound of her baby’s audible heartbeat.

“Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you Here we go again 💫,” she added.

Hilaria waited until she was over four months into her pregnancy to share the news with her children, but her daughter Carmen already had an inkling she was getting a new sibling.

“My daughter kept on asking. She’s like, ‘Mommy, your belly is getting big. I think you’re pregnant,’ ” she previously told PEOPLE of her oldest child. “And I kept on changing the subject.”

Once the Baldwins started social distancing in their Hamptons home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Hilaria decided it was time to share the news.

“Eventually when we’re in quarantine, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll tell you,’ ” she said. “And I’m like, ‘You’re not going to go to school because there is no school right now and telling everybody.’ ”

“I didn’t want to tell her and then not feeling like it was the right moment to tell everybody else,” Hilaria added.

Although the health-and-wellness guru, who doesn’t yet know the sex of her baby on the way, admitted to feeling “very nervous” about being pregnant right now, she and her family are doing what they need to do to stay safe and healthy.

“We are following rules and staying home. I don’t want to get myself into a position where I would lose this pregnancy, too,” she said, adding that despite the unusual circumstances, “we’re happy.”

“We’re together in our little oasis. We’re lucky for so many different things,” she said.