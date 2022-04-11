Hilaria Baldwin Says She's Feeling 'Nervous' About Her Pregnancy Because of Previous Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid about the emotions she's experiencing amid her pregnancy.

On Monday, the 38-year-old — who's expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin — shared on Instagram that she's getting nervous about her pregnancy after experiencing a miscarriage a few years ago.

"So much of motherhood is waiting and realizing that there is so much beyond our control. As I approach the time when I lost the second baby in 2019, at 16 weeks, I get more nervous," she writes. "I get asked all the time how to stay calm and make it through after loss. To be honest, it's hard to stay calm, even if someone hasn't experienced loss."

She says her mom tells her, "This is just the beginning, Hilaria…this is preparation for an entire lifetime of being a mother and not being able to control so much. You must live and learn to be."

"Going on 7 children later, and multiple losses, this is so true," Hilaria continues. "Learning to let go and understand we are in a nature system that is not always benevolent, has been a difficult and important lesson for me. One that I have not mastered, but I'm constantly working on it."

"When I get nervous, I focus on my breath and try to calm muscles of stress in my body. This helps my mind," she concludes her post, which included a clip of herself listening to her baby's heartbeat. "I have this Doppler from when I was pregnant with Edu. I didn't go to as many dr appts because of COVID, so I did little checks on him at home. What a wild time to be having a baby. I decided to dig it up this pregnancy, as I can feel my stress level rise, approaching the 4 month mark, interestingly coinciding with the baby I lost due date."

Hilaria Baldwin Shares baby bump pics Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in April 2019. Months later she conceived again with husband Alec and at 16 weeks pregnant, she suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2019.

Just last week, Hilaria admitted on social media that the pregnancy loss is, in part, why she hasn't publicly revealed the sex of her baby yet, and she will wait to share until she's further along in her pregnancy.

"I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness," she said. "But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter."

PEOPLE confirmed the news of Hilaria's pregnancy last month, with the couple saying in an exclusive statement, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."