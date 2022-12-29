Hilaria Baldwin Says Family Has Been 'So, So Sick' Over the Holidays: 'It's Been Really Rough'

Like many parents at this time of year, Hilaria Baldwin has been dealing with a house full of sick kids.

The mom of seven, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that her family has been "so, so sick," a major factor why she hasn't shared any scenes from their holiday together.

"Sorry for being so mia…we've been so, so sick. It's been really tough," the yoga pro shared in the caption of her post, which shows youngest daughter Ilaria Catalina, 3 months, bundled up in a winter coat and wearing a crocheted hat.

"Take 7 kids who go out and collect germs like they are getting paid for it, then come home and generously plant them in our Petri dish of a house, and the heat goes out in record subzero temps 🥴," she continued. "I know so many of you can unfortunately relate."

"Love to you and sending healthy, warm wishes to each and every one of you 🫶🏼. Can't wait to fill you in on how our Christmas was…once I get my lungs and voice back ❤️💚❤️."

Along with Ilaria, Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin also share daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 21 months, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the American Museum of Natural History's Annual Gala in New York City earlier this month, Hilaria admitted that Alec is "a little bit" of a pushover when it comes to their kids around Christmas time.

"I feel like I'm both good cop, bad cop," she added jokingly.

The seven 'Baldwinitos'. Eroula Dimitriou Photography

The couple also said it's son Rafael's favorite time of year and that he "has always been Mr. Christmas."

"He just loves it; it's just so magical," Hilaria continued about her son. "He thinks Santa's a superhero. He used to dress up like Santa. He just really loves Santa!"

As for 2023, Hilaria shared that she has a simple yet effective way to remain positive all year round: never make New Year's resolutions.

"You know what, I make resolutions when they come to me," she told PEOPLE. "Every day. 'You should try better with this, do better with this.' "