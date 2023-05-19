Hilaria Baldwin Says She's 'So Excited' About Birth of Ireland Baldwin's Baby Girl (Exclusive)

The mother-of-seven spoke to PEOPLE about her and Alec Baldwin's new grandchild while attending the 2023 PEN Literary Gala in New York City

By
Published on May 19, 2023 08:08 AM
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin arrive for the PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are happy to welcome another baby into their family — this time as grandparents!

While attending the PEN Literary Gala in New York City on Thursday evening, the mom-of-seven spoke with PEOPLE about the birth of Ireland Baldwin's baby girl Holland, whose arrival was announced to the world earlier the same day via the 27-year-old's Instagram.

"We're so excited, we're just so excited," Hilaria, 39, told PEOPLE of the newborn, adding, "You're going to make me cry!"

The couple was out honoring Lorne Michaels, who was presented the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award at the American Museum of Natural History.

Ireland Baldwin Instagram
Ireland Baldwin Instagram

Ireland, the oldest of Alec's daughters with Kim Basinger — who was married to the actor from 1993 to 2002 — announced baby Holland's arrival on Thursday.

The new mom shared a photo from the hospital, where she could be seen holding her infant daughter in one arm, with the baby's father, her partner RAC, leaning into them both.

"Holland 🩷," she captioned the shot. In the comments section, Hilaria added some heart emojis.

Hilaria also posted a photo of her own brood earlier on Thursday, where she expressed her family's excitement about the new arrival.

"All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here," the caption read. "We love you so very much!"

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Gabriela Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin attend "Spike's One Night Only: Alec Baldwin"
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Back in January, Hilaria shared a video on Instagram of Alec, 65, sitting with his younger kids as daughter Carmen explained to the rest of her siblings — Ilaria Catalina Irena, María Lucía Victoria, Eduardo 'Edu' Pao, Romeo, Leonardo Ángel Charles and Rafael Thomas — that big sister Ireland was going to be a mom.

"So you guys know what uncle means. It means that your sister or brother is pregnant, or they have a kid," Carmen said, pointing to each of her siblings and telling them they'll be an uncle or an aunt with the new arrival.

"What am I?" Alec asked, to which Carmen replied, "You're going to be a grandpa."

